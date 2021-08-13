(Bloomberg) -- Willis Towers Watson Plc agreed to sell its global reinsurance business to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for $3.25 billion in cash, weeks after its planned $30 billion takeover by Aon Plc fell apart.

“Following the termination of the proposed combination with Aon, we have been taking time to reflect on what we have learned about WTW over the last 16 months and determine how we will move forward,” Chief Executive Officer John Haley said in a statement Friday. “We concluded that divestment was the appropriate path for this business and for WTW.”

Aon canceled its takeover of Willis Towers last month, after failing to convince U.S. officials that the combination wouldn’t hurt competition in the industry. Willis Re’s treaty reinsurance brokerage generated $745 million of estimated revenue in 2020. The business operates in 24 countries and places more than $10 billion of premiums annually, according to a separate statement from Gallagher.

The acquisition gives Gallagher capabilities in actuarial services, catastrophe modeling, rating-company analysis and capital modeling, the company said.

“Broadening our reinsurance brokerage offerings has been a strategic objective at Gallagher,” Chief Executive Officer J. Patrick Gallagher Jr. said in the statement.

The deal, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, includes the potential for an additional $750 million in cash subject to certain revenue targets, according to the Willis Towers statement.

