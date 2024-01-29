(Bloomberg) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. agreed to buy McGrath RentCorp, which rents and sells modular offices, in a deal that values the company at $3.8 billion.

For each share held, McGrath investors will receive either $123 in cash or 2.8211 WillScot Mobile Mini shares, the companies said in a statement Monday. The payment represents a premium of 10.1% to McGrath’s closing stock price last Friday.

WillScot Mobile Mini, a provider of temporary and permanent space solutions, has secured $1.75 billion in bridge financing, which along with borrowings under its revolving credit facility will fund the cash portion of the purchase price, as well as the repayment of McGrath’s outstanding debt.

The company sees combined 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion and adjusted Ebitda of $1.4 billion, said Brad Soultz, chief executive officer of WillScot Mobile Mini, in the statement. The deal puts it on a path to achieve a $700 million free cash flow run-rate 12 months after the close, he said.

The purchase will be 60% in cash and 40% stock. It’s expected to close in the second quarter of this year and is subject to approval by McGrath shareholders.

(Updates with CEO comment in fourth paragraph. A previous version was corrected to fix the spelling of WillScot)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.