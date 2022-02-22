(Bloomberg) -- Wilmar International Ltd., one of the world’s biggest food processors, warned that the outlook for soybean crushing will be challenging due to surging prices of the oilseed and poor hog margins in China.

The Singapore-based company, which operates more than 300 plants in China, posted weaker sales volume from soybean crushing in 2021. This comes as Chicago soy futures are near a nine-year high, while Chinese hog prices have lost about 50% in the past year, denting demand for soymeal used in feed.

China, the world’s biggest importer of soybeans, is especially vulnerable to inflationary pressures stemming from the blistering rally in oilseed prices. The country has the largest hog herd and depends on foreign supplies of soybeans for its processing industry, which produces meal for hog feed and cooking oil.

Wilmar’s weaker performance in soy crushing was offset by robust refining margins and sales from its midstream tropical oil operations, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Higher palm oil and sugar prices also fueled growth, helping to push full-year net profit up 23%.

More details from Wilmar:

Wilmar sees sales volume for its food products segment growing as it expands plants and into central kitchen businesses in China

Palm oil processing, plantations and sugar milling segments will perform well

The company expects 2022 results to be “satisfactory”

Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings, Wilmar’s 89.99%-owned China unit that’s listed in Shenzhen, reported a 31% drop in full-year profit

