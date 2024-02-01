(Bloomberg) -- Amer Sports Inc. Chief Executive Officer James Zheng said the company’s recent share offering will fuel growth at its brands, including Wilson tennis rackets and Louisville Slugger baseball bats, despite a lower-than-expected price.

“The price point, I would say it is a bit frustrating,” Zheng said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Sonali Basak. “But it is just a short-term view.” The US IPO “will unleash the potential for us by leveraging our overall debt situation and giving us the cash flow to fuel our brands at the pace we want.”

The company raised about $1.37 billion in the offering, making it the second major IPO in a week to miss its target. Amer sold 105 million shares at $13 each. It had earlier marketed the stock in a range of $16 to $18.

The stock climbed 3.1% to $13.40 per share on its first trading day in New York.

When asked whether inflation-weary shoppers are pulling back, Zheng said Amer seeks to capitalize on consumers in the US and China looking for “high-tech, innovative products,” adding that these consumers have “relatively little price sensitivity.”

Zheng said that China’s consumer market is “polarized,” with many people turning to value-for-money and mass-market products. But there’s still a significant number of consumers looking for premium goods, including Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson, he said, signaling Amer won’t enter the price war underway in the country.

Domestic and foreign brands alike are engaged in a race to roll out aggressive discounts as China’s economic woes weigh on shoppers’ spending. While companies including Yum China and German discounter Aldi are doling out deals, others like Starbucks Corp. have said they’re not interested in joining the price war despite losing ground to rivals.

