(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden joins a rising national Covid-19 wave dominated by a fast-spreading new variant known as BA.5, a wily evader of immune defenses.

Infections have been on the rise in the US, with 177,000 new cases reported on July 19, up from roughly 27,000 new cases on April 1. Los Angeles is seeing so many positive cases that it’s likely to bring back indoor mask mandates next week, and San Francisco virus levels in wastewater have climbed higher than this winter. The hospitalization rate has been inching up since April as well, though still well below previous peaks.

Biden tested positive for Covid on Thursday and is experiencing mild symptoms, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. A sample of the president’s Covid test was sent for sequencing and they’ll know the results within a week, according to the White House. The president has begun taking Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid treatment and will isolate at the White House while continuing his duties.

“We’re definitely in a surge or a spike,” said Wesley Long, medical director of microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital. “Community transmission is very high, likely similar to what we experienced in the omicron wave in December.”

The surge highlights the challenges of dealing with a pandemic that has persisted for more than two and a half years and killed millions of people worldwide. BA.5 is particularly good at dodging immune defenses, so even some people who were infected just weeks earlier with another version may catch Covid again.

That immune evasion means that previous infections provide little to no protection and a recent vaccine or booster gains in importance, said Camille Nelson Kotton, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

When people say, “Oh, I had Covid six months ago,’ I say, ‘That means nothing,’” Kotton said.

Lower Hospitalizations

The current surge is driven by a new omicron subvariant, BA.5, which accounts for nearly 80% of cases now, and is marked by the greater decoupling of hospitalizations from cases.

Despite wide transmission, the Houston Methodist Hospital is seeing only about half as many Covid patients as this winter, and intensive-care unit admissions are “way, way down from where they were in that wave,” Long said.

Nationwide, daily death cases have hovered for weeks at around 300, roughly one-tenth of the worst pandemic peaks, but lately have risen to 618 on July 19, with a 7-day average of 353.

Specialists say the lower hospitalization and death rates are believed to stem mainly from widespread vaccination and use of much-improved treatments like Paxlovid and monoclonal antibodies.

The BA.5 wave is harder to track than previous strains because far more testing is done at home and never makes its way into official counts, but US Center for Disease Control and Prevention data show cases are clearly widespread.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., which makes tests for Covid among other products, is seeing a sharp rise in positive tests since March.

“Approximately 25% of the tests we performed in the first two weeks of July were positive,” Chief Executive Officer-Elect Jim Davis told an earnings call Thursday.

Covid hospitalizations in San Francisco have climbed to the highest levels since February, though they are still less than half the level they were at the peak of the winter surge.

Los Angeles County bumped its Covid alert level to “high” last Thursday after hospital admissions increased 88% from a month earlier. If that high alert remains for another week, masks will become mandatory indoors.

Second Booster

Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, told reporters that universal indoor masking might be needed even though it would feel like “a step backwards.”

The numbers do appear headed in that direction, however. Specialists cite the dropping of masks and other mitigation measures as one reason for BA.5’s rapid spread.

While hospitals aren’t overwhelmed as they were in the early pandemic, many are already facing broad strain that Covid cases exacerbate. Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston hit record Emergency Department volumes in May, and they remain at near-record levels, according to Joshua Baugh, the hospital’s medical director of emergency preparedness.

Across its larger hospital system, Mass General Brigham, the positive Covid test rate in emergency departments hovers at around 12%.

Older patients, people with chronic illness along with the unvaccinated and under-vaccinated remain most vulnerable to Covid hospitalization, Baugh said in an email.

“We have noticed that patients who were infected with omicron have still been vulnerable to subsequent infection by more recent subvariants,” Baugh said.

The CDC recommends that those 50 years old and up get a second booster, but says only one in three has.

Experience with BA.5 in South Africa and elsewhere suggests that it may “fizzle out” quickly, Massachusetts General’s Kotton, who serves on the federal vaccine advisory committee, said. Kotton also recommends making sure children are fully vaccinated before school begins.

“Because BA.5 is hyper-infectious, I do worry that the school year is going to be rough,” she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.