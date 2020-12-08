Wind-Turbine Blades Once Doomed for Landfill Can Now Be Recycled

(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA agreed to recycle General Electric Co. wind-turbine blades into a raw material that can be used to make cement.

The multiyear agreement involves most of the massive blades GE’s renewable-energy unit removes when replacing its onshore turbines in the U.S., according to a statement Tuesday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Turbine blades can be bigger than the wing of a Boeing 747, and many of them end up in landfills once they’re removed from service. Veolia’s North American unit will shred the fiberglass blades at a site in Missouri and convert them into a material that can replace coal, sand and clay at cement manufacturing facilities.

