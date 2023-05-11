(Bloomberg) -- A wind turbine in southern Sweden caught fire early on Thursday, the local Fire and Rescue service said.

The alarm came in at 2:45 a.m. and when the service arrived, the nacelle that houses the generating components was still burning while two blades had fallen off and caused a ground fire, said Jorgen Bjork, the commanding officer at the service.

Another blade was still on fire at about 5 a.m. when the fire on the ground had been extinguished, Bjork said by phone.

The wind turbine is about 70 meters tall, said Bjork, who wasn’t able to disclose the manufacturer.

