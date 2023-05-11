May 11, 2023
Wind Turbine Catches Fire in Sweden With Blades Falling Off
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A wind turbine in southern Sweden caught fire early on Thursday, the local Fire and Rescue service said.
The alarm came in at 2:45 a.m. and when the service arrived, the nacelle that houses the generating components was still burning while two blades had fallen off and caused a ground fire, said Jorgen Bjork, the commanding officer at the service.
Another blade was still on fire at about 5 a.m. when the fire on the ground had been extinguished, Bjork said by phone.
The wind turbine is about 70 meters tall, said Bjork, who wasn’t able to disclose the manufacturer.
