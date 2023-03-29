(Bloomberg) -- Wind turbines generated more than a quarter of Sweden’s power for a second consecutive month, further evidence that the nation’s renewables push is paying off.

The share of the technology in total generation rose to a record 27% in February, according to data from energy think-tank Ember. It was 26% in January.

As the energy crisis rippled through Europe last year, Sweden installed 2.4 gigawatts of new wind capacity. Only Germany, with 2.5 gigawatts, built more in Europe, according to Ember. The increased wind generation was able to make up for a 6% decline in Sweden’s hydropower output as droughts swept the continent.

The Swedish government has called for more power capacity to be built as demand is poised to surge with the electrification of everything from heavy industry to transportation.

