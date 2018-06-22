(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of wind turbines from Germany to the U.K. are set to grind to a halt next week, cutting electricity supplies at the same time as the next wave of hot weather arrives.

As the warmest second quarter in 30 years draws to a close, next-month power prices in Europe’s biggest economy are already trading at their highest for this time of year since 2011. The drop in wind, coupled with forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather across Northwest Europe, could give wholesale rates another lift.

The white line in the chart below shows wind output is poised to fall to just above 3 gigawatts by June 27, based on a Bloomberg model. That compares with actual production of more than 30 gigawatts on Thursday, which is indicated by the yellow line. The blue bands show the maximum and minimum range for the forecast.

German wind farms have underpinned the country’s radical shift away from fossil fuels. Since they get priority to feed electricity into the grid, they’ve hurt traditional utilities by preventing coal and gas plants from selling their power at times, reducing margins at those facilities.

“The potent combination of low wind availability and a heat wave could lead to German power prices spiking, with utilities ramping output from higher-cost thermal power stations,” said Elchin Mammadov, a utilities analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in London.

All wind farms experience lulls from time to time. In Britain, turbines produced almost no electricity for more than a week at the start of this month. The U.K. also is due to have less breezes in the coming days than it did this week.

“Britain and Germany show that despite the boom in renewables, Europe still needs conventional power plants and should prevent uncontrolled closures through capacity payments and other subsidies,” Mammadov said.

Much warmer-than-usual weather will spread from the U.K. and southern Scandinavia into France and Germany by the end of the month, forecaster Radiant Solutions said in a report on Friday.

Temperatures in London will peak at 27 degrees Celsius (81 Fahrenheit) on June 28, according to the U.K.’s Met Office.

