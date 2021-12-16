(Bloomberg) -- The winds that raked the Great Plains and Midwest came with the force of a hurricane as the perfect confluence of events brought a second wave of severe weather to the central U.S. within a week.

A strong Pacific Storm that dropped as much as 5 feet (1.524 meters) of snow across California gained strength as it crossed the Rocky Mountains, unleashing winds that reached well above hurricane strength of 74 miles per hour.

In Nebraska, winds reached 97 miles per hour, the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, according to the National Weather Service. Those winds were separate from the intense gusts caused by the more than 20 tornado reports and dozens of severe thunderstorms.

“It was a long path of hurricane-force winds over a long distance,” said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc. “We’ll have to see if it goes down as a derecho.”

A derecho is a particularly damaging wave of high winds and thunderstorms that can sweep across the landscape, traveling hundreds of miles in just a few hours and leaving a wide path of destruction in its wake. They are normally associated with summer.

The storm struck five days after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes last week killed at least 75 people in Kentucky and neighboring states, including collapsing an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. Meteorologists say a combination of factors, including a La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, a large reservoir of moist air and high temperatures, are contributing factors to the outbreaks.

