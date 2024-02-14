Wingstop Stock Is on Fire, and Analyst Says It’s Not Too Late to Buy

(Bloomberg) -- Americans’ hunger for chicken wings is unstoppable. That’s sent Wingstop Inc. shares on a tear with the stock up more than 80% in the past six months and setting record highs for five of the last six sessions.

One Wall Street firm says the stock can go higher — even if they are admittedly late to the party. Bernstein kicked off coverage on the chicken-wing chain with an outperform recommendation and a price target that matched the current Wall Street high of $340.

Analyst Danilo Gargiulo said the company belongs to a “category of one” in the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry: take-out chicken. After the stock’s recent rally he is already anticipating investor skepticism for his call.

“‘You are late to the party’, and ‘they just overearned in 2023, the catalysts are over’ is the pushback we expect on our bullish stances on the long-term compounding capabilities of Wingstop,” Gargiulo wrote in a note dated Tuesday. But the chain’s appeal for big group orders for special events, like the Super Bowl, promises more growth ahead, he said.

Gargiulo expects the company to deliver above-consensus same-store sales and earnings per share growth in the medium term, with an “extended runway for sustained free cash flow growth over the coming two decades.”

He also says Wingstop can scale faster than Domino’s Pizza Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., McDonald’s Corp. and Starbucks Corp. did during their growth periods, citing “better cash on cash returns than peers, and lower initial investments.”

Shares in Wingstop rose 1.9% in New York to $305.75 per share, setting another record high Wednesday. Gargiulo’s price target implies roughly 11% growth over the next 12 months while the average analyst target of $303 implies the stock may have already hit its peak.

A franchised model needs to have success in delivering great value for customers, franchisees and shareholders, according to Gargiulo. Wingstop has “all the fundamental elements to succeed in this ambitious mission.”

