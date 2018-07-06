(Bloomberg) -- The Gemini cryptocurrency exchange hired Robert Cornish from the New York Stock Exchange to serve as its first chief technology officer, making it the latest digital-asset business to bring in an executive with expertise serving professional investors and traders.

Cornish, who will join Gemini later this month, served as NYSE’s chief information officer.

“He will ensure that Gemini continues to deliver the best platform experience to our customers possible and set the standards of excellence for the cryptocurrency industry as a whole,” Gemini Chief Executive Officer Tyler Winklevoss said Friday in a statement. “Rob is globally recognized for his abilities in leading high-performing engineering teams, his expertise in exchange and matching-engine architecture, and running high-throughput platforms that are both secure and resilient.”

The cryptocurrency industry has a long list of things to improve before large investors feel comfortable diving in, and attracting talent from conventional markets could help it get there. Building professional-grade technology is one of the more important tasks. The Kraken crypto exchange recently hired Jump Trading’s Steve Hunt as vice president of engineering, bringing on a tech expert who draws on a long career in traditional assets.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Baker in Chicago at nbaker7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Margaret Collins, Peter Eichenbaum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.