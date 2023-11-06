(Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign of the ongoing staffing challenges facing crypto companies, Gemini Trust Co. global chief technology officer Pravjit Tiwana is leaving the firm founded by twin entrepreneurs Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

Tiwana is also the chief executive officer for Gemini APAC, the crypto exchange’s business in Asia. Tiwana is leaving this month, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not be named discussing private information.

Neither Tiwana nor Gemini returned requests for comment.

Before Tiwana joined Gemini in January 2022, he spent more than six years at Amazon Web Services as a general manager, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked to revamp Gemini’s culture to make it more similar to Amazon’s, with changes to team dynamics — a shift that resulted in some employees leaving, according to former workers.

His formal responsibilities at Gemini included overseeing product, engineering and design, and he also built out the company’s India operations. Noah Perlman, one of Tiwana’s C-suite colleagues at Gemini, left his chief operating officer position to join Binance earlier this year.

Gemini has been locked in a months-long battle with crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group, a dispute that has included public sparring between DCG’s founder Barry Silbert and the Winklevoss twins.

Gemini is also facing significant regulatory scrutiny. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has alleged that the so-called Earn program offered as a partnership between Genesis and Gemini represented an unregistered offer and sale of securities. Tyler Winklevoss described the lawsuit as amounting to a “manufactured parking ticket.”

Last month, the New York Attorney General sued Gemini and DCG for allegedly defrauding customers of $1.1 billion. DCG said it would fight the state’s allegations, while Gemini said it disagreed with the NY AG’s decision to sue the exchange.

--With assistance from Muyao Shen.

