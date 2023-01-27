(Bloomberg) -- Gemini Trust, the crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss brothers, hired a fintech veteran as new head of finance even as it undergoes another round of layoffs and deals with uncertainty over whether users of its Earn program will get their money back.

Tyler Skelton, who started at Gemini earlier this month, was previously chief financial officer for North America at Till Payments, which helps businesses accept payments, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked as head of finance at crypto technology-and-services provider Bakkt, where he helped with a SPAC merger and led due diligence on an acquisition. The hire was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named discussing internal Gemini business.

Gemini’s previous head of finance, Jared Shaw, left last year for a CFO role at Animoca Brands, which develops crypto games and invests in the sector.

A Gemini representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Skelton joined Gemini just as it laid off another 10% of its staff. Hundreds of thousands of users of Gemini Earn, a program that let people lend their coins out through partner Genesis, have been left in limbo, unable to get their money back. Genesis’s lending arm filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.