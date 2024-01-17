(Bloomberg) -- Gemini Trust Co., the crypto exchange founded by twin entrepreneurs Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is planning to offer its services in France, joining other digital-asset firms building a presence in the European country after grappling with regulatory scrutiny in the US.

The company has been registered as a digital-asset service provider by the French financial markets regulatory, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. Its products will be available to retail and institutional users across France in the “coming weeks,” according to the post.

This isn’t Gemini’s first foray into Europe. Its headquarters for its European operations is in Dublin.

The crypto exchange and its peers have been facing heat from US regulators. Last year, the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Gemini and Genesis for offering unregistered securities through their Earn program. The firms have sought to dismiss the lawsuit.

France, meanwhile, has become a hub for crypto activity under President Emmanuel Macron, who once described web3 as “an opportunity not to be missed.” A number of international companies landed on Paris when choosing a European base, including rival exchange Crypto.com and stablecoin operator Circle. Last year, Coinbase Global Inc. said it also obtained registration in France to provide crypto services.

Read More: Macron’s ‘Startup Nation’ Becomes a Haven for Battered Crypto

Despite embracing crypto, France is also working to tighten regulation. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, was put under investigation last year by French authorities for the alleged illegal provision of digital-asset services and acts of aggravated money laundering. Binance said at the time that “on-site visits by regulators and inspectors are part of regulatory obligations to which all financial institutions must adhere,” and that it abides by laws in France.

