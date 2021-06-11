(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues appear to be winning over investors with the argument that the current surge in inflation won’t last Treasury 10-year yields headed for their biggest weekly decline in a year

Fewer young American males aged 25-34 are participating in the labor force, and more are living in a parent’s home

G-7 leaders are poised to turn the spotlight on green finance amid mounting pressure to help poor countries fight climate change Here’s a guide to the meeting and follow our rolling updates

Germany’s central bank says the economy is poised for a strong upswing in the second half of this year

Bank of Russia delivered its third straight increase in interest rates amid faster-than-expected rises in inflation

ECB policy makers differed Thursday over how much bond-buying would be needed over the summer, according to officials familiar with the debate. Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde is giving investors the green light to load up on some of the highest-yielding government bonds in the region

A short delay to the removal of all restrictions on public life in England due to rising cases of coronavirus is unlikely to blow the rapid recovery off course, according to Bloomberg Economics U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “level up the hinterlands” to narrow the gap with London after Brexit, but an economic rebound with London lagging is no rebound at all

Bank of Canada policy makers aren’t worried about the recent run up of inflation they believe is being driven largely by temporary factors, according to a top official

Peru’s central bank held its key rate at an all-time low, but dropped its commitment to keep it there for “a prolonged period” Traders in Brazil’s swaps and currency markets are bracing for the country’s central bank to raise rates more than officials have so far acknowledged.



