The first real winter test of how strained the UK’s energy supplies are will come next month when nuclear reactors start closing for maintenance, just as the heating season kicks off.

Nuclear output makes up roughly 15% of Britain’s energy mix, and the planned shutdowns may challenge electricity production when the country can least afford it. Two units at the Heysham plant in northern England are set to halt for periods between October and November, and more nuclear closures are scheduled through winter.

European power prices have surged amid an energy crisis linked to soaring gas costs caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While early winter weather is expected to be mild, the UK grid risks becoming particularly tight as it gets colder, with the country exporting power to France because of major outages at reactors there.

British grid operator National Grid Plc is planning for possibilities including a gas shut-off by Russia to the European Union -- which would affect the UK -- and a constrained system that could trigger energy rationing and blackouts in an extreme scenario.

The outages add more uncertainty to Britain’s energy market, in which high prices are rippling through the economy by squeezing businesses and consumers being hit by a cost-of-living crisis. While the UK has its own North Sea gas production, it’s still heavily dependent on imports of the fuel and lacks storage, which means high exposure to any supply disruptions during cold months.

Forecasts for mild UK weather in October and also possibly November may bring some energy supply relief as less gas would be used for heating, reducing the need to import gas to generate power. But there’s still the risk of low wind output and more disruptions.

The situation could become more fragile in the first quarter -- especially if the winter is a cold one -- as Europe will draw on a gas-stockpile buffer that could be depleted by the end of the heating season. There’s also the prospect of increased competition with Asian buyers for liquefied natural gas.

