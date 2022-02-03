(Bloomberg) -- Airlines canceled more than 4,100 flights Thursday morning as ice and snow advanced on a swath of the U.S. from Texas to the Northeast for a second day.

About half the flights were canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, while more than 70% were scrubbed at Dallas Love Field and in Austin, according to FlightAware.com. About two-thirds of scheduled service was scrubbed at airports in Cleveland and Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio, was hit even harder.

The storm, which contributed to 2,371 cancellations Wednesday, is expected to hammer the central, eastern and southern U.S. over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning was in effect from Texas through Maine.

Southwest Airlines Co. led cancellations -- with 940, or 27% of its daily schedule -- as sleet and ice covered parts of Texas. American Airlines Group Inc. dropped 19% of its flights, while its Envoy Air regional carrier grounded 58%. Republic Airways Holdings Inc., which operates regional flights for several major airlines, canceled 29% of its schedule.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.