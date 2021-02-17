(Bloomberg) -- Another winter storm is heading for the eastern and central U.S., threatening to bring snow to the Northeast and icy rain to southern states already enduring power outages amid a deep freeze.

Manhattan’s Central Park and Boston could get 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) of snow by early Friday, with Washington and Philadelphia getting 4 to 6, the National Weather Service said. Meanwhile, cold across the Great Plains and South will continue for several more days, and there will likely be icing from east Texas to Alabama.

A blast of frigid air has unleashed record-breaking cold from Canada to Mexico and triggered blackouts in Texas and across the South, leaving millions without power for days. For the second time this week, winter storm warnings, watches and weather advisories stretch from New Mexico to New England.

Across eastern Texas, parts of Arkansas and through the South to Alabama, as much as a quarter-inch of ice could form on trees and power lines, causing outages and making travel hazardous, said Lara Pagano, a forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

In New York, snow should start overnight Thursday and continue through Friday morning, said Joe Pollina, a weather service meteorologist in Upton, New York. By late Thursday it could change to a mix of sleet and rain. Snow will start late Thursday and continue through Saturday morning in Boston.Similar conditions will sweep through Washington and the cities along Interstate 95 to the south of New York.“It is going to be a mess for D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia until Friday morning,” Pagano said.

The wild week of winter weather has played havoc on air travel. Across the U.S. 4,948 flights have were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service.

In Texas and the rest of the central U.S., however, there is “good news on the horizon” as temperatures gradually warm, Pagano said.“It is still cold, obviously, across the central U.S. but not nearly as cold as it was yesterday at this time,” Pagano said. “Things look to improve in terms of warming up and drying out.”

