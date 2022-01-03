(Bloomberg) -- A winter storm sweeping across the U.S. Mid-Atlantic is poised to dump heavy snow on Washington D.C. and may bring flurries to New York City.

The nation’s capital will get between 3 and 7 inches (7.6 to 18 centimeters), mainly before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is in effect from northeast Georgia to central New Jersey.

About 120 flights out of Reagan National Airport have been cancelled, or 28% of the total.

New York City, just north of the storm’s path, has a 50% of light snow before 4 p.m., the weather service said. The city also faces a potential mix of rain and snow on Wednesday.

