(Bloomberg) -- Cold temperatures in Ukraine this winter risk causing a spike in respiratory diseases, hypothermia and frostbite and will be exacerbated by Russian missile attacks, the World Health Organization warned.

Russia hit Kyiv and other cities this week in the most intense barrage since the first days of its invasion, after a blast damaged a key bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea. Threatening further attacks, President Vladimir Putin said the strikes targeted energy and communications infrastructure.

According to the government of Ukraine, more than 800,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the war, and thousands of people are now living either in collective centers or damaged buildings. They may not have enough protection against cold weather this winter.

“Too many people in Ukraine are living precariously, moving from location to location, living in sub-standard structures or without access to heating,” Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said at a briefing Friday. “This can lead to frostbite, hypothermia, pneumonia, stroke and heart attack.”

Since the war began, there have been 620 attacks on health facilities, as confirmed by the WHO, diminishing access to care for a population already vulnerable. The people who have stayed, particularly in areas of fighting, are more likely to be older and have poor mobility.

This week’s attacks have affected the electricity supply to 15 out of a total of 24 regions, including 10 that suffered blackouts. The WHO has been supplying power generators, oxygen and other equipment to health facilities, as well as working to improve access to care, particularly in areas recently lost by Russia.

Around one-in-three people in occupied areas or regions with active fighting lack access to medicines, compared with one-in-five across the country, said Jarno Habicht, the WHO representative in Ukraine.

“Missiles are still coming, so we need to be ready for the next waves of people moving,” Habicht added.

