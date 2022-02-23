(Bloomberg) -- Hard red winter wheat futures climbed to a nine-year high in Chicago as escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine stoke fears about disruptions to Black Sea trade flows, which could further inflate food costs around the world.

Ukraine is a powerhouse agricultural producer that accounts for a quarter of the global wheat trade and a fifth of corn sales. Any upsets to shipments could drive up prices for the staple at a time when world food costs are already at a decade high amid strong demand and diminished stockpiles.

The country moved toward declaring a nationwide state of emergency following Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions. That would allow Ukrainian officials to impose restrictions on movement and media and would last an initial 30 days, with parliamentary approval expected later Wednesday. Europe, the U.S. and the U.K. are among those imposing sanctions on Russia for its actions, although the narrow scope of those has seen limited market reaction.

Hard red winter wheat futures rose as much as 2.3% to $9.0725 a bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since December 2012. Chicago wheat futures rose as much as 2.6% to $8.7475 a bushel after closing 6% higher Tuesday, edging toward a multiyear high. Meanwhile, corn rose 0.3% to $6.7425 a bushel.

The ongoing crisis has prompted global importers to seek alternative supplies, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows.

So far, vessel traffic from the Black and Azov seas -- the key hub for Ukrainian and Russian crop exports -- has continued as usual, according to Kyiv-based consultant UkrAgroConsult. The pace from Ukraine is in line with last year’s bumper harvest, although fresh demand has waned, it said.

Other key crops like soybeans and vegetable oils are also near multiyear highs, pushing a Bloomberg gauge of agriculture spot prices to an all-time high.

