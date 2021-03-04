(Bloomberg) -- Wipro Ltd., an Indian software exporter, will acquire Capco, a management and technology consultancy firm, for $1.45 billion helping the company add banking and financial-services clients.

London-based Capco employs 5,000 consultants, according to a filing made by Wipro to stock exchanges. The transaction is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, the company said.

“Wipro and Capco share complimentary business models,” Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said in the statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.