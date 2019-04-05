(Bloomberg) -- A Wirecard accounting executive who’s been at the center of fraud allegations at its business in Singapore has left the company.

“We do confirm that Edo K. is no longer with the company as of April 1,” a spokeswoman for the payment firm said Friday in an email, referring to Edo Kurniawan, who headed accounting for the German tech company’s local division. She declined to provide more details, citing company policy.

Almost two weeks ago, Wirecard acknowledged a number of accounting oversights and potential criminal liability for some employees in Singapore, according to selected findings of an external report from Singapore-based law firm Rajah & Tann.

The company said earlier last month that an internal investigation had cleared and exonerated the Singapore-based manager, and that he would remain on leave until external investigations were concluded. The Straits Times website reported the executive’s departure earlier Friday.

Read more: Wirecard Compliance Executive Is Said to Have Left the Company

To contact the reporter on this story: Jan-Patrick Barnert in Frankfurt at jbarnert3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Celeste Perri at cperri@bloomberg.net, John Lauerman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.