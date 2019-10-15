(Bloomberg) -- Wirecard AG fell the most since February in Frankfurt after a news report said it found repeated questionable accounting practices at the German payments firm.

Wirecard fell as much as 23% in early trading after the Financial Times said it’s published internal company documents and correspondence that “appear to indicate a concerted effort to fraudulently inflate sales and profits” at businesses in Dubai and Ireland.

Iris Stoeckl, a spokeswoman for Wirecard, strongly denied the allegations, saying the report amounts to "market speculation.”

“This is total nonsense,” Stoeckl said by phone. “All our numbers have been audited.”

Wirecard has been trying to move on from a series of Financial Times reports on suspicions of fraud at some units in Asia that caused the firm’s shares to whipsaw earlier this year. The company found accounting quality issues at its smaller software license business and is "over-investing" in getting rid of them, Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun told reporters in April.

Prior to Tuesday’s collapse, the stock had recovered as Wirecard formed a $1 billion partnership with Japan’s SoftBank in April, won clients including home-improvement retailer Leroy Merlin in Brazil and African airline Royal Air Maroc, and raised its 2019 outlook in August.

