(Bloomberg) -- Wirecard AG’s former chief executive officer will briefly swap a prison cell for his first public appearance since being arrested in June to face lawmakers’ questions about his role at the once high-flying payment company, which he ran for more than a decade before its collapse five months ago.

Markus Braun will be grilled on Thursday in Berlin by a German parliamentary committee investigating allegations that the former CEO and others conspired to obtain about 3.2 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in fraudulent loans. Lawmakers will want to establish Braun’s ties into the government, which took a keen interest in Wirecard particularly after the company joined the prestigious DAX benchmark index in 2018.

The demise of Wirecard has become a corporate and political embarrassment for Germany because allegations of wrongdoing had swirled for years. Braun denied the accusations at every turn, until the company was forced to admit in June that more than $2 billion in cash it had reported as missing likely never existed.

That revelation set off a chain reaction that culminated in Braun’s arrest and the disappearance of his right-hand man, Jan Marsalek, who remains at large. It’s also led to painful soul-searching in Berlin’s political quarters, where lawmakers and regulators are trying to answer why malfeasance at Wirecard wasn’t investigated more forcefully. Germany’s financial regulator BaFin -- also scrutinized for its oversight of the company -- has gone as far as to say the scandal has besmirched the country’s reputation.

Braun hasn’t spoken publicly about his role in the collapse since Wirecard filed for insolvency in June. His lawyer, Stephanie Vendt, didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment. In Germany, suspects in criminal probes have the right not to testify and usually invoke that privilege when called by parliamentary committees while their cases are still pending. Braun, however, has said he’s willing to answer questions.

The appearance of a top Wirecard executive turned key witness promises to add another dose of drama to the proceedings. Oliver Bellenhaus, previously the managing director of a Dubai-based Wirecard unit, is the only witness so far to admit his role in the Wirecard scheme. He’s cooperating fully with Munich prosecutors, according to e-mails to lawmakers seen by Bloomberg News.

Bellenhaus has been allowed to testify via video starting at 8 p.m. local time to avoid being intimidated by Braun, who will appear in person at 1 p.m. at the sprawling parliamentary building that sits opposite the Chancellery in Berlin.

Lead prosecutor Hildegard Bauemler-Hoesl said Braun and the former head of accounting, Stephan von Erffa, might otherwise have tried to influence the testimony of Bellenhaus in a direct encounter because they likely view him as a traitor.

“He is our key witness, so to speak,” Bauemler-Hoesl said of Bellenhaus. “Even eye contact would be dangerous for the investigation”.

Braun established a hierarchical system at Wirecard based on the principle of “divide and rule,” characterized by military comradely and oaths of allegiance to one another, prosecutors allege. Together with Marsalek, Braun exerted psychological pressure on executives when they showed signs of deviating from a joint action plan, they say.

Braun’s lawyers unsuccessfully sought a video-only appearance for their client to avoid the trip to Berlin. In addition to the testimony from Braun, Bellenhaus and von Erffa, the committee will hear from Tina Kleingarn, a former member of Wirecard’s supervisory board.

Former chairmen of the supervisory board, Thomas Eichelmann and Wulf Matthias, have for the time-being been excused from testifying, citing health reasons.

