(Bloomberg) -- Wirecard AG said an investigation by an external law firm found there was no material issues related to accounting issues in Asia.

Wirecard employees “wrongfully” recorded 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million) of revenue in 2017, which will be restated in its 2018 annual accounts, the company said, citing findings from Singapore-based law firm Rajah & Tann. An asset of 3 million euros was also improperly recorded for one week in 2018, according to the statement.

“The independent review had no findings of roundtripping or corruption,” Wirecard said.

The company’s shares surged 21 percent on the news.

Wirecard has been under pressure over the past weeks after the Financial Times published reports about alleged fraud at the company’s Singapore unit, causing company shares to plummet. Germany’s financial regulator has temporarily banned short sales of Wirecard, and Munich prosecutors are probing for potential market manipulation. Singapore police searched Wirecard’s offices in the Asian country and have yet to conclude their investigation.

Rajah & Tann began an initial probe into the allegations last spring. That report listed allegations of potential financial irregularities, money laundering and forgery at Wirecard’s Asian unit. The German company has repeatedly denied all the charges, arguing that the report is based on evidence that is either faulty or forged.

Wirecard got its start two decades ago processing payments for gambling and pornography websites, but has since morphed into a developer of software and systems for online payments and fraud protection used across the internet.

QuickTake: Why Germany’s Wirecard Is No Stranger to Controversy

Its revenue almost doubled in the two years to 2018 to 2.1 billion euros, following acquisitions of at least 18 companies in recent years. In September, it replaced Commerzbank AG in Germany’s benchmark DAX stock index alongside titans such as Volkswagen AG, Siemens AG and Deutsche Bank AG.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stefan Nicola in Berlin at snicola2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net, Giles Turner, Chris Reiter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.