(Bloomberg) -- Wirecard AG raised its profit outlook for the year after transactions surged in the second quarter.

The German payments firm now expects earnings stripping out interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least 765 million euros ($857 million), compared with the previous forecast of 760 million euros.

“In the first half year our growth accelerated,” Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun said in a statement Wednesday. “We are looking extremely optimistic towards the second half of 2019.”

The numbers suggest Wirecard is moving beyond a series of Financial Times reports on suspicions of fraud at some units in Asia that had caused its shares to whipsaw earlier this year. Wirecard found accounting quality issues at a software license business and is bolstering compliance procedures by conducting more audits, tightening payments processes and improving training.

Wirecard in recent weeks won clients for its payments solutions including home improvement retailer Leroy Merlin in Brazil and African airline Royal Air Maroc. The company is also developing new finance products with Auto1 Group GmbH, the used car sales platform that -- like Wirecard -- is backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp.

