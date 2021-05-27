(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission is examining how it can improve rules for ensuring that companies report reliable financial information after Wirecard AG’s collapse served as a “wake-up call.”

The European Union’s executive arm will start a public consultation later this year and intends to present a legislative proposal toward the end of next year, Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said, according to the text of a speech to be delivered to the European Policy Center on Thursday.

Investors lost about 20 billion euros ($24.4 billion) when Wirecard imploded last year after saying cash amounting to a quarter of its balance sheet probably never existed. The scandal exposed shortcomings at auditors and regulators who failed to catch Germany’s biggest corporate fraud in decades.

