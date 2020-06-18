(Bloomberg) -- Wirecard AG, the German payments firm that’s fending off allegations about its accounting, fell as much as 6.5% in Frankfurt trading with investors continuing to wait for the release of its 2019 annual report.

The company was due to report its financial results early on Thursday, after already delaying its publication three times. A Wirecard spokesperson said the company will release its report “over the course of the morning.”

The stock dropped 4.5% to 99.77 euros at 9:12 a.m. in Frankfurt on Thursday after earlier declining as much as 6.5%. Wirecard shares have declined 36% in the last 12 months.

Wirecard said last month that the latest delay in publishing results was due to Ernst & Young needing more time to finish its review, and that the auditor hadn’t found anything material within the scope of its work. Wirecard had postponed the results while it was working with KPMG on a probe into allegations about accounting irregularities brought forward by a series of articles in the Financial Times.

Ultimately, while KPMG found no reason for Wirecard to restate its results, the firm said it didn’t get access to all of the information it needed, much of which was in the hands of third parties.

Wirecard said in February that full-year revenue rose about 38% to 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion) while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization jumped 40% to 785 million euros.

