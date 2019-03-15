(Bloomberg) -- Wirecard AG shares slumped after a news report that the German payment processor’s Indian business is being scrutinized by prosecutors and a Citi analyst said the company faces prolonged uncertainty because of the accounting allegations it’s facing.

The shares lost as much as 10 percent, the biggest intraday drop since Feb. 8, following the reported in German newspaper Handelsblatt that Wirecard’s Indian operations are being investigated by authorities in Singapore for allegations of money laundering and document forgery.

“Given the various developments since the beginning of the year, our view has turned even more cautious as we believe the market is now mispricing the risks associated with a prolonged period of uncertainty,” Citi analyst Josh Levin wrote in a note to clients lowering his rating to sell from neutral.

The allegations concerning the Indian transaction aren’t new and have already been refuted several times by external audits, a spokeswoman for Wirecard said by email.

Wirecard, a star in the German stock market for more than a decade, came under pressure in February after a series of reports in the Financial Times on possible fraud in Asia, causing the stock to drop by almost 50 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jan-Patrick Barnert in Frankfurt at jbarnert3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Celeste Perri at cperri@bloomberg.net, Phil Serafino

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.