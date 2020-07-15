Wirecard AG, the insolvent German payments processor engulfed in the country’s biggest accounting scandal, won dismissal of a U.K. fraud case over its 2015 purchase of an Indian company.

The case, brought by the former owners of the company, Hermes I-Tickets, has no realistic prospect of success, the London commercial court ruled on Wednesday.

The former owners alleged fraud after Wirecard paid 326 million (US$373 million) to acquire the payment businesses. It had sold a short time earlier for only a fraction of the amount.