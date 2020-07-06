(Bloomberg) -- The Wisconsin Republican Party will go forward with its planned in-person convention this weekend in Green Bay amid rising COVID-19 cases in the county.

Brown County is currently experiencing one of the highest rates of coronavirus in the state and has seen a rise in the number of cases in recent weeks. The county currently has over 3,000 positive cases, second only to Milwaukee County which has over 12,000 positive cases.

The Wisconsin Republican Party did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The convention was originally scheduled for the weekend of May 15 in Green Bay but was pushed back while Governor Tony Evers put the state in lockdown. Wisconsin already experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases after the state’s GOP-controlled legislature refused to delay its primary in April and successfully challenged Evers in state court to keep the primary date set.

The Democratic National Committee will hold its convention in Milwaukee in August but has significantly scaled down the event and asked state delegates to stay home and plan to conduct official convention business remotely.

Coming Up

Today, Biden will attend a fundraiser with Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth. Tomorrow, Biden’s home state of Delaware will hold its presidential primary.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.