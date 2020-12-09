(Bloomberg) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers urged a judge to toss out a lawsuit by former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell challenging the state’s election results, calling her voter-fraud claims “rampant with wild speculation and conspiratorial conclusions.”

Powell’s suit on behalf of would-be Republican elector William Feehan includes implausible claims that have “nothing specific to do with Wisconsin” being made by people “with no actual firsthand knowledge” of anything they allege, the governor, a Democrat, said in a filing Wednesday in federal court in Milwaukee.

“Plaintiff responds to this detailed refutation of his allegations with… nothing,” Evers said of Feehan.

President-elect Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by around 20,000 votes, a victory Powell claims was manufactured by agents of Iran, China and other foreign powers in league with corrupt Democratic officials and abetted by voting machines designed by the regime of deceased Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. She has filed similar suits in three other battleground states Biden carried.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper is expected to rule soon on Evers’ motion to dismiss the suit, which Powell filed on Dec. 1, nearly a month after Biden won the election by some 7 million votes. Judges in Michigan and Georgia have already rejected Powell’s suits, and a judge in Arizona is also weighing dismissal.

Powell is appealing the Georgia and Michigan rulings and has indicated she would like to join her litigation to a long-shot lawsuit filed against the same four battleground states in the U.S. Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“We are fast-tracking to SCOTUS,” Powell said in an email.

Though the Texas lawsuit doesn’t make the same conspiracy-laden claims as Powell, legal experts have largely scoffed at its argument that the four states should be barred from participating in the Electoral College because their rules for mail-in voting during the pandemic were allegedly illegal.

