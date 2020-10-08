(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court put on hold the extended deadline for counting mail-in ballots in Wisconsin that a judge had ordered to accommodate an expected increase in such votes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a split 2-1 decision, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on Thursday said the judge who extended by six days the deadline to count mailed ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 3 had overstepped by ordering changes so close to the election. Covid-19 can’t be construed as a last-minute event necessitating last-minute changes, it said.

“Voters have had many months since March to register or obtain absentee ballots,” the majority judges said in their decision. “Reading the Constitution to extend deadlines near the election is difficult to justify when the voters have had a long time to cast ballots while preserving social distancing.”

The ruling is a reversal by the appellate panel. On Sept. 29, court had rejected an appeal by Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature for lack of standing. But the appeals court relented after the state Supreme Court said the legislature has the authority to challenge the judge’s decision.

The dissenting judge, Ilana Rovner, called the decision a travesty.

“At a time when judicial intervention is most needed to protect the fundamental right of Wisconsin citizens to choose their elected representatives, the court declares itself powerless to do anything,” Rovner said.

All three judges on the appellate panel were appointed by Republican presidents.

While President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by 1 percentage point over Hillary Clinton, this year’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden had a 5.5-point edge over Trump in the state as of last week, according to the RealClear Politics average of recent polls.

