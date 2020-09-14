(Bloomberg) -- Wisconsin’s highest court ruled it’s too late to add the Green Party candidate for president to the November election ballot, which has already been sent to many voters.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday said changing the ballot now to add the names of candidate Howie Hawkins and his running mate, Angela Walker, could result in a “substantial possibility of confusion” among voters who’ve already received or even returned the original ballots.

“Ordering new ballots to be printed would be an expensive and time-consuming process that would not allow counties and municipalities to meet the statutory deadlines for delivering and sending ballots,” the court wrote.

The Green Party ticket could have taken crucial votes from Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden in hotly contested Wisconsin and help President Donald Trump.

