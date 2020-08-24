(Bloomberg) -- The family of Jacob Blake, the unarmed Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has retained attorney Ben Crump, who also represents the family of George Floyd, whose killing in Minneapolis police custody in May ignited protests around the globe.Blake’s shooting set off another wave of demonstrations just as Republicans renominated President Donald Trump, who has made criticism of protests against police shootings a centerpiece of his campaign.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a statement denounced the use of “excessive force” by police and said the shooting “calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable.”

Crump posted a video showing police officers with guns drawn following a Black man as he tries to enter the driver’s side of an SUV. One officer can be seen grabbing the man’s shirt and then firing at close range. The video doesn’t show what happened immediately before the shooting. Crump identified Blake as the victim.

Blake was taken to a hospital in Milwaukee where he was listed in “serious condition,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a Monday statement. Officers were responding to a reported domestic incident, Kaul said.The Division of Criminal Investigation of the state attorney general’s office is leading a probe into the incident, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

