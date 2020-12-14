(Bloomberg) -- Wisconsin’s highest court rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to throw out thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots in two of the state’s biggest counties, ruling that he and his campaign waited too long to bring their suit.

“Our laws allow the challenge flag to be thrown regarding various aspects of election administration. The challenges raised by the campaign in this case, however, come long after the last play or even the last game; the campaign is challenging the rulebook adopted before the season began,” the Wisconsin Supreme Court said in a decision Monday.

The ruling comes as President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is close to being affirmed by the Electoral College, which votes today.

