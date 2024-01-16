Wise Boosts Earnings Guidance, Seeing Up to 44% Growth in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Wise Plc boosted its forecast for full-year income growth as usage of the British fintech’s app rose during its third quarter, even as the average volume for some customers declined.

Profits should rise as much as 44% in its fiscal year to March 2024, Wise said in a trading update Tuesday. That’s up from the range of 33% to 38% the company previously provided on higher levels of interest income and increasing numbers of active customers on Wise’s platform in the third quarter.

The average volume per customer fell, however, in the period, down 1% in its personal segment on a quarterly basis.

Shares fell as much as 3.4% in early trading and were down 0.75% at 10:03 a.m. in London.

The guidance boost is “broadly positive,” according to Citi analyst Pavan Daswani, but remains driven by interest income and interchange. “We more broadly remain concerned around the slowing growth in FY25-26 from declining volume per customer and a reversal of interest income benefit.”

Revenue in Wise’s fiscal third quarter rose to £276.6 million ($350.31 million), which helped boost income 40% to £375.1 million.

“We saw our customer base grow by 30% supporting a 23% growth in revenue, and a 40% increase in income,” Kristo Kaarmann, Wise’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said in the statement.

Wise debuted in 2011 and helps consumers move money overseas as well as spend money abroad. The company continues to expect margins on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to remain above the 20% it’s previously said it would achieve over the medium-term.

(Updates with share price, analyst comments.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.