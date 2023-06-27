(Bloomberg) -- A strong comparison basis and lingering macroeconomic uncertainties are likely to prevent investor-darling Wise from repeating what it called an “exceptional” performance in the 2023 fiscal year. The cross-border payments company expects to deliver total income growth of as much as 33% in fiscal 2024 amid a lower volume per customer trend that is likely to persist in coming months.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc: The car luxury maker plans to invest £2 billion over the next five years as part of its shift to electric vehicles, it said in a statement ahead of its Capital Markets Day later Tuesday.

Aston Martin also provided new mid-term financial targets for 2027/28, including revenue of around £2.5 billion and an adjusted Ebitda margin of roughly 30%

Wise Plc: The cross-border payments firm stuck to its mid-term guidance but expects its total income growth for the full-year of 2024 to be much lower than the 73% recorded in 2023.

The company sees total income rising 28% to 33% in 2024, which — according to outgoing Chief Financial Officer Matt Briers — will be primarily driven by active customer growth

“As we pass through 2024, it will be important to keep in view that we will be lapping some unusual trends from FY2023,” Briers said, citing a lower volume per customer trend that is likely to persist amid a soft and uncertain macroeconomic outlook

CAB Payments Holdings Ltd: The business-to-business international payments company has set the price for its London IPO at £3.35 a share, which implies a market capitalization of around £850 million.

The final size of the offer is expected to be announced on or around July 6, with conditional dealings expected to start on the London Stock Exchange on the same day

Petrofac Ltd: The oil services firm is targeting a “broadly” neutral free cash flow for the full year as a strong order intake in both Engineering & Construction and Asset Solutions drives significant increases in backlog.

Britain’s banks are taking too long to pass interest rate hikes on to savers, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in the House of Commons on Monday. After bringing up the issue with finance CEOs at a round table last week, he’s now due to meet with the Financial Conduct Authority and other regulators as the government seeks ways to help Britons cope with the cost-of living squeeze without increasing spending and by instead pressuring companies to pass on lower costs to consumers.

Shoppers may take solace in the latest shop price inflation data, which showed a slowdown to 8.4% in June from a peak of 9% the month before and food prices easing for a second month to 14.6%.There’s little letup on the housing front though. Only 5% of privately rented properties in the UK are affordable to those on housing benefits, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The findings pile pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end a three-year freeze on Local Housing Allowance rates, which determine the maximum a family can get toward their private rent costs.

Cambridge-based Abcam Plc updated guidance ahead of its upcoming extraordinary general meeting. The biotechnology company sees revenue of £475 million to £525 million in 2024, above the £420 million to £440 million range forecast for 2023. It also expects adjusted operating margins as high as 36% next year. Abcam is reviewing options including a potential sale after receiving inquiries from multiple parties, the company said last week.

Watch out for Moonpig Group Plc, which is set to disclose its full-year results on Thursday. The online gifting company’s annual revenue is seen rising to £320 million, according to a consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with the £304 million it reported for fiscal 2022.

