(Bloomberg) -- Matthew Briers, the chief financial officer of Wise Plc, will step down after almost eight years in the role to focus on recovering from a bicycle accident.

The search for a new CFO will commence immediately, the London-based payments firm said in a statement Monday.

“A year ago I returned back to work at Wise after a quite horrible accident where I went under the wheels of a bus, and so, with this in mind, my focus will shift to making a full recovery,” Briers said in the statement.

Wise shares, which plunged in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March in a wider financial stock selloff, have rebounded 16% since March 13. The company said last month that total revenue for its 2023 financial year rose 73%.

