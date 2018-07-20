(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My end-of-week morning train reads:

Buy the Tweet, Sell the Blog Post (Irrelevant Investor)

An environmental run on the bank (Alphaville)

Quant Funds Are Getting a Bad Rap (Bloomberg)

How to Prepare for a Stock Market Surprise (New York Times)

Hidden From View: The Astonishingly High Administrative Costs of U.S. Health Care (the Upshot); see also HHS Plans to Delete 20 Years of Critical Medical Guidelines Next Week (Daily Beast)

Disney, Economic Gravity and Vibranium Physics (Redef)

Mueller’s Latest Indictments Show That “Witches” Are Very Real (National Review)

How to Spend It: the shopping list for the 1% (the Guardian)

A case study in Trump’s GOP mind control (Axios); see also For Republicans, “The Dam Has Broken.” But for How Long? (New York Times)

The Last Days of Blockbuster Video: For One Last Night, Make It a Blockbuster Night (the Ringer)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with John Carreyrou, the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter who exposed wrongdoing at the much-hyped startup Theranos. His new book is “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.”

Various bearish narratives that have evolved over this bull market

Source: Merrill Lynch via @cullenroche

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here! And subscribe to Bloomberg All Access and get much, much more. You'll receive our unmatched global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, the Bloomberg Open and the Bloomberg Close.

To contact the author of this story: Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.