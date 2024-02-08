With $1 Billion Risky US Property Bet, Korea’s No. 2 Financial Firm Says It Has Buffer

(Bloomberg) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. has reinforced its buffers against a roughly $1 billion exposure to risky US property, and signaled confidence it can stay resilient amid a wave of credit concerns hammering global real estate investors.

Tumbling American real estate values for commercial buildings are sending shock waves around the world as rising borrowing costs and weak demand hit prices. Chief Executive Officer Jin Okdong said his firm’s exposure to US and Canadian commercial real estate is about 2.4 trillion won ($1.8 billion), with the risky tranche amounting to around 1.4 trillion won. Non performing assets currently stand at 208 billion won, he said.

“We will have to wait and see how much the US real estate will fall further this year, but as of now, it is well within the provision,” Jin told Bloomberg TV’s David Ingles in an interview in Seoul.

The lender set aside an additional 933.3 billion won in 2023, up 71% from the prior year, according to a presentation Thursday, alongside announcement of results that missed analysts’ estimates. This includes about 20 billion won in provisions for the risky US and Canadian property tranche, according to Jin.

Shinhan said in its statement that the provisions reflect a conservative economic outlook, as well as the negative impact that the prolonged high interest-rate environment is having on asset quality.

While the US commercial real estate market has been in turmoil since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, recent shocks from New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Japan’s Aozora Bank Ltd. on the extent of their hits from the sector indicate there may be more pain ahead for investors.

Domestically, Jin said warehouses are a source of concern due to an oversupply over the years. Meanwhile, credit risks surrounding developers have subsided from a peak more than a year ago, he said. Since 2022, when the credit tumult began with a default by a developer of Legoland Korea, policymakers have stepped in with pledges of financial support and banks have reinforced their provisions.

Jin also said his firm’s considering canceling some of its own shares in addition to buying back stock and hiking its dividend to boost shareholder returns, as the Korean lender looks to address priorities of activist investors and the nation’s president.

“Also for this year we will continue quarterly dividends and plan to increase cash dividends slightly more compared to last year,” Jin said. “We’re going to continue to buy back shares and cancel them every quarter regardless of how the economy does.”

“Our goal for this year is to try to get our total return to shareholders to touch about 40%” of net profit, he said in his first media interview since taking the helm in March, up from 36% last year.

Jin said he wants to reduce the number of freely floated shares to around 450 million, down from more than 500 million, a plan that he expects to take “several years.”

Korean firms are increasing efforts to address demand from activist investors to amplify shareholder returns and to support government efforts to ease concerns about the so-called Korea Discount — the phenomenon where domestic equities are undervalued compared with their overseas peers. President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday said the discount must be reduced after previously signaling it’s among his administration’s top concerns and ramping up vows for reforms.

Anticipation of those regulatory measures to lift corporate returns, which could come as soon as this month, has lifted shares of South Korean financial stocks in recent weeks. Investors in particular scooped up banks, which have traded at less than half of their book value. Shinhan’s price-to-book ratio is 0.4.

“It’s true that we are very undervalued right now,” Jin said.

Other Key Points

Shinhan Bank’s decision to stop selling equity-linked securities “is a temporary suspension” and will likely be resumed “on a limited basis,” Jin said

Jin expects South Korea’s short selling ban not to be extended beyond June

Bank of Korea will delay its policy easing compared with peers in the US and other countries, Jin said, adding that a 25 basis points reduction in the benchmark interest rate would squeeze interest income by 1 to 2.5 basis points for Shinhan

South Korea’s aging demographics require a reformulation of wealth portfolios and “young and rich” clients are more interested in merger deals and unlisted stocks than traditional banking services. Shinhan Financial seeks to seize upon the opportunity by bolstering its investment banking operations, Jin said

With shareholder return policies well in place, South Korea may see the stock market rally, as seen in Japan, he said. Stock buybacks and such shareholder return policies we see in South Korea are just the beginning, he added

--With assistance from Heba Moussa Von Thun, Emily Yamamoto, Daedo Kim, Finbarr Flynn, Hooyeon Kim, Jenny Lee and Joanne Wong.

(Updates with credit provisions in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.