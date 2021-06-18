(Bloomberg) --

A few dots moved higher on a Federal Reserve chart of interest rate projections, and it caught many investors by surprise. Yet the hawkish turn tamped down market-based readings of inflation expectations and that could help the central bank keep stimulative policies in place longer, according to Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. He joined the latest “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss the dot-plot shocker and what it means for allocation decisions.

