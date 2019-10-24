Top Stories
Which of these should matter most to the Bank of Canada right now?
BNN Bloomberg Picks
8:27
Why this oil sands bull likes the lack of new pipeline capacity
3:38
Amazon shrugs off profit worries, eyes Walmart's sales lead
Canada needs to get to 100 million people by 2100: BlackRock's Wiseman
-
8:29
Jeff Bezos is set to lose his crown as world's richest person
-
10:50
International investors mock Canada's inability to build pipelines: Manning
4:46
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Money lessons from Warren Buffett (and more)
3h ago
Don't expect SNC to top minority Liberals' agenda: Analyst
Don't expect SNC to top minority Liberals' agenda: Analyst
"No one will touch this file anytime soon."
5h ago
CannTrust submits remediation plan; temporarily laying off 1/4 workforce
The embattled cannabis producer says it's aiming to complete all of the activities detailed within the plan by the end of the first quarter of next year, according to a release late Thursday.
-
1h ago
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada, Fed decisions; earnings continue
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
49m ago
Hexo winds down operations at Niagara-area greenhouse as part of cost cutting
The Niagara-area greenhouse belonged to Newstrike Brands Ltd., a licensed producer backed by members of the Tragically Hip band, which Hexo acquired in May.
4h ago
Jim Carr hit with cancer diagnosis after election victory
One of Justin Trudeau's key lieutenants has cancer, complicating the Canadian prime minister's plans for a second term after a bruising election.
3h ago
Players' Tribune website is exploring a sale: Sources
The Players' Tribune, a website started by baseball star Derek Jeter, is exploring a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
22h ago
Alberta cuts civil servants, tuition freeze in latest budget
Alberta cuts civil servants, tuition freeze in latest budget
The budget is the first under Premier Jason Kenney's United Conservative government since it defeated the NDP in the spring election.
-
7h ago
Macron blocked EU's decision to delay Brexit for 3 months
French President Emmanuel Macron blocked the European Union's attempt to delay Brexit for three months, raising the prospect the U.K. might not know whether it will get an extension until just hours before it is scheduled to be ejected on Oct. 31, even without a deal.
4h ago
U.S. cites more progress in China trade talks after call
Stocks climbed on the news, with the Standard & Poor's 500 Index reaching a record.
Oct 24
Foreigners are ditching Canadian stocks as flows dip to 7-year low
Foreigners are ditching Canadian stocks as flows dip to 7-year low
Canada's $2.2 trillion stock market has hit multiple records this year but that's not impressing foreign investors.
Oct 24
'A deep, deep hurt': Business leaders weigh in on Western alienation
'A deep, deep hurt': Business leaders weigh in on Western alienation
Energy executives, investors and business leaders weigh in what's fuelling the growing disillusionment in Western Canada.
3h ago
Rob Lauzon's Top Picks: Oct. 25, 2019
Top picks from Rob Lauzon, managing director and deputy CIO at Middlefield Capital Corporation.
3h ago
S&P 500 rallies above record on trade optimism; bonds fall
Technology shares led gains on Intel Corp.'s upbeat outlook. Amazon.com Inc. pared losses as investors weighed its profit decline against prospects for future growth.
Oct 23
GFL seeks to raise US$2.1B in biggest Canada IPO since 2004
GFL seeks to raise US$2.1B in biggest Canada IPO since 2004
The Vaughan, Ontario-based company and some shareholders plan to sell 87.6 million shares at US$20 to US$24 each.
1:42
GMP Capital Interim CEO Kish Kapoor says this is the best Canadian hockey team
-
1:38
My favourite musician is Pink: 5 questions with Infrastructure Bank CEO Pierre Lavallee
-
1:26
'As a kid I wanted to be a truck driver': 5 questions with mining tycoon Ross Beaty
-
1:39
Happiest in a canoe out on the water: 5 questions with Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen
0:57
I'm an ice cream connoisseur: 5 questions with OMX CEO Nicole Verkindt
1:24
My childhood nickname was Crocs: 5 questions with Bruce Croxon
1:04
How much popcorn does Cineplex's CEO really eat? 5 questions with Ellis Jacob
-
1:36
Linda Hasenfratz says this is the one thing women in business need
5 Questions with TMX CEO Lou Eccleston
4h ago
Federal program expenses up so far $10.9B in 2019 vs. last year
A new report shows the federal government ran a deficit of $5.2 billion over the first five months of its current fiscal year following a $10.9-billion jump in program expenses compared with a year earlier.
8h ago
Brexit relief fuels biggest European equity inflows in 20 months
Optimism that the U.K. won't crash out of the European Union without a deal is fueling the biggest inflows into European stocks since early 2018.
4h ago
TSX gains on materials strength; loonie up
The materials sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.
Oct 19
I just took the world's first 20-hour flight. Here's what it did to me
I just took the world's first 20-hour flight. Here's what it did to me
The record-breaking Qantas Airways Ltd. flight touched down early Sunday morning in Australia.
7h ago
The Daily Chase: Alberta tables spending cuts; CannTrust cutting jobs again
Alberta's United Conservative government has mapped out its plan to balance the books in three years, based in part on hopes for brighter days in the energy sector.
8h ago
Here's what Wall Street is saying about Amazon's profit drop
Amazon.com Inc.'s first quarterly profit drop since early 2017, as well as a miss for next quarter's guidance, prompted price-target cuts from analysts including Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital and Baird. Shares fell 5.3% pre-market in the U.S.
Oct 24
Teck Resources to cut 500 full-time jobs, trim $500M from spending
Global economic uncertainties are having a "significant negative effect" on the company's prices for its products, particularly steelmaking coal, he said.
Oct 22
Trudeau overcomes scandals to win second term in federal election
While his minority position weakens his mandate, the result will nonetheless come as a relief for Trudeau, who entered the campaign wounded by a scandal over his handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair, and was further rocked by revelations he wore blackface at least three times when he was younger.
