(Bloomberg) -- The board of a major Chilean TV channel wants to ban popular Mexican singer Peso Pluma from one of the biggest music festivals in the region for inciting crime.

Television Nacional’s board of directors has asked the organizing commission of the Festival de Viña, one of the most prestigious music events in Latin America, to cancel Peso Pluma’s appearance at the event as many lyrics of his songs are related to drug trafficking and organized crime.

“Television Nacional must promote democratic values, human rights, culture, respect and care for the environment, tolerance and diversity,” the channel’s board said in a press release. “It cannot share, transmit, or promote repertoires alluding to violence, drug trafficking and other elements related to the so-called ‘narcoculture’.”

Peso Pluma, which translates as “Featherweight” and whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, rose to fame in recent years with his regional Mexican music and “corridos.” At the end of 2023 he had the fifth most streamed song worldwide on Spotify. Some of his songs allude to Mexican cartels and notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The rival Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel recently threatened to kill him because of his lyrics.

A survey from Cadem released Jan. 14 showed Chilean citizens are increasingly worried about organized crime in the country. Over 50% even said they were very afraid that the wave of violence that is currently affecting Ecuador could expand into Chile.

TVN is one of the channels that will broadcast the music festival at the end February. Other artists that have lyrics related to guns and gangsters, like local singer Pailita, have performed in the festival in the past.

