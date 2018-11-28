(Bloomberg) -- Romania may be gearing up to peg its currency to the euro in 2024, but it isn’t in a race with its Black Sea neighbor Bulgaria to join the euro zone, because it needs to ensure its economy is solid enough first.

The three newest members of the European Union, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, are outlining plans to switch to the euro at a time when EU officials want deeper scrutiny over potential membership in the currency bloc. Bulgaria, which has already pegged its currency to the euro, failed to join the euro’s ERM-2 waiting room this year after the EU raised additional hurdles.

“This isn’t a race of whoever runs the fastest. It’s a marathon,” Romanian central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said. “It’s a political decision of great responsibility. We must understand that we can’t fail in this and I must issue a warning that the euro-zone isn’t an area of convergence like the European Union.”

Romania and Bulgaria are also the EU’s poorest members and need to make sure their economies close up the wealth gap with richer euro-zone nations, according to Isarescu.

Since joining the EU in 2007, Romania has been the fastest in catching up with wealthier members in the EU, having doubled its gross domestic product per capita to 60 percent of the EU average this year, he said. While Bulgaria also started at about 30 percent of the average, it has been making a slower progress and will only reach about half of the bloc’s per capita average, he added.

“If we say 2024 is the optimal timing for joining ERM-2, this means that from then on, that’s the only way forward, and it could take two years or more,” Isarescu said. “We insist on the strength of the economy, and we aren’t doing this to enter a race with Bulgaria, which has another monetary system and wants to join as quickly as possible."

A relevant example and warning for Isarescu is another east European nation: Slovenia. It joined the euro area last decade, but a devastating double-dip recession has since wiped out about five percentage points in GDP output per capita.

“I was there at Slovenia’s 10-year anniversary of joining the euro, and let me tell you, it wasn’t a celebration,” Isarescu said.

