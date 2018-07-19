(Bloomberg) -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., the Hollywood movie and TV studio, is shoring up its board in the wake of media magnate John Malone’s decision to step down as a director.

Daniel Sanchez, Malone’s nephew and a board member at Discovery Inc., and Susan McCaw, a former U.S. ambassador to Austria, have been nominated to the board. Shareholders will vote on the slate at the company’s annual meeting on Sept. 11.

The shake-up follows the announcement Monday that Malone and fellow director Scott Paterson would be departing from the body -- a move that didn’t stem from a disagreement over operations, policies or practices, Lions Gate said. The 77-year-old billionaire remains a top investor at the Santa Monica, California-based studio, and adding his nephew as a director would keep him closely tied to the board.

The board size will remain 13 after the changes.

