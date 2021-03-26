Wait it out or change course?

With the Suez Canal expected to remain out of commission until next week, shippers are facing a tough choice: sit idle, for who knows how long, or take the long way around Africa, adding about 6,000 miles (9,650 kilometers) to the journey.

Here are the ships that have already changed course.

At least two other vessels appear to be still uncertain about what to do. The bulk carrier Xi Jiang Yue in the Atlantic appears to have shifted course south, according to ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. However, the grain-carrying vessel is still signaling Suez as its next port of call.

And tanker SC Mercury, which carries chemical or oil products, is sitting off Gibraltar after initially indicating Suez as its next destination, a sign that it may be considering a new route.

At least for now, most ships appear willing to wait it out. About about 300 vessels remain in a holding pattern, outside the Suez Canal.