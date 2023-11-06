(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd.’s quantitative research team successfully picked the winner of this year’s Melbourne Cup, as Without a Fight took out the A$8 million ($5.2 million) race.

Ridden by Mark Zahra — the jockey of last year’s winner Gold Trip — third-favorite Without a Fight beat home Soulcombe, with Sheraz finishing third. Macquarie’s artificial intelligence-inspired pick, Gold Trip, finished well back, as did pre-race favorite Vauban.

Without a Fight won the Caulfield Cup last month — a key lead-up race to the Melbourne Cup — and becomes the first horse to complete the double since 2001.

The Melbourne Cup, the so-called race that stops a nation that’s been running for more than 160 years, draws punters who might only have a flutter once a year. It also gives investors and analysts the chance to apply their modeling skills to a different type of market.

